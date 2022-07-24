Arsenal star asks club to lower their asking price for him to allow transfer to go through

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has requested that the club lower his asking price so that he may complete a transfer to Fulham.

The German shot-stopper has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium in recent times due to the presence of Aaron Ramsdale, who joined last summer and got off to a strong start in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Leno has been linked with Fulham for much of this summer, but it seems a deal has stalled, as explained here by Fabrizio Romano.

Now there’s been another update from Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, who says the Gunners are being pushed by Leno to lower their demands for the player so that a deal may go through…

No movement yet, but it's clear Leno wishes to leave. Arsenal looking for appearance-related and survival add ons on top of a pretty big fee. Fulham (and Leno) remain surprised at the asking price. Move still possible but no progress yet. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 24, 2022

Leno looks like he could be a fine signing for newly-promoted Fulham, and the move would surely also be good for him to go there and boost his chances of playing regularly.

Arsenal have Matt Turner who can act as a new backup option to Ramsdale, so there’s not much to lose from cashing in on the player.

It will therefore be interesting to see if the Gunners can be persuaded to lower their demands and prevent this saga from dragging on.