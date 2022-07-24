Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on five potential Arsenal transfer window exits

Arsenal could sell as many as five players this summer, with Fabrizio Romano naming some of the players who look likely to be offloaded.

The Gunners have done well to strengthen with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira this summer, but there could now be a focus on shifting some of the deadwood at the Emirates Stadium.

Writing in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column for Substack, Romano has revealed that Arsenal have as many as five players who could be on the move, though some of the deals have stalled slightly.

Bernd Leno had been looking set for Fulham, but there is still no agreement, while it seems it’s proving difficult to find suitors for Nicolas Pepe.

“The negotiation for Bernd Leno with Fulham has been dragging on for some time. For the moment, talks continue but so far there is still no agreement on the price,” Romano explains.

“For Nuno Tavares, in the next week the negotiations with Atalanta for a loan deal will continue (Atalanta want a buy option clause, Arsenal not).

“Arsenal are open to letting Nicolas Pepe leave but at the moment there is no official offer yet. The player himself also changed agents this summer in an attempt to get a move, but it’s proving a tricky sale.

“Pablo Mari is on the list of Fenerbahce and Verona in Italy, while for Lucas Torreira there are many interested clubs including Valencia, but Arsenal want to sell only on their own terms.”

None of these players look likely to have a role to play in Mikel Arteta’s side, so the club would do well to raise a bit of money from letting them go in the near future.