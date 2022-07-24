Memphis Depay has been told to leave Barcelona by Xavi as the Catalan club looks to bring in some cash.

Barca completed the big money moves of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha over the last two weeks and the La Liga giants are now stacked in the forward positions.

Depay is one of Barcelona’s sellable assets and the Spanish side will listen to offers of around €20M for the Dutch international reports Javi Miguel. Xavi has told the forward that he has to leave as he is clearly not in the Barca coach’s plans after recent acquisitions in the transfer market.

Depay joined Barcelona only a year ago on a free transfer and despite having his season interrupted by injuries, the Dutch international produced a good campaign for the Catalan side. The 28-year-old played 37 matches, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further two. The forward would be a great signing for any club as €20m is very cheap for a player of Depay’s quality.

According to 90min, one club the Barcelona forward has been offered to is Newcastle, who have been looking for a striker all summer and have failed to land one so far. The 28-year-old is the type of player the Magpies need to push up the Premier League table and would be a good partner for Callum Wilson as he is not a typical number nine.