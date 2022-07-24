Chelsea remain in talks over transfer, still rated as favourites for world class star

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are still in talks about the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, but are the favourites for his transfer out of Sevilla this summer.

The Blues have still not agreed a fee with Sevilla, but Nizaar Kinsella has tweeted below that they remain the favourites to beat Barcelona to the signing of the France international.

As favourites to sign him, most expect Chelsea will agree this important deal, though they are still discussing it, so things could change quickly.

The clock is ticking and the threat of Barcelona lurking in the background seemingly remains, as per the tweet below…

Chelsea strengthened their defence with the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly earlier this summer, but they could still do with at least one more addition to that area of their squad, having lost both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

Kounde has shown his immense talent in La Liga and looks like he could be ideal to boost Thomas Tuchel’s squad ahead of the new season.

