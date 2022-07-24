Chelsea star’s transfer talks “at the final stage”

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso reportedly looks closer to sealing a transfer to Barcelona, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Sport Bild journalist has tweeted that talks over Alonso’s move to Barca are now at the final stages, so one imagines it won’t be too long now before the Spain international finally completes a move from Stamford Bridge to the Nou Camp.

See below for Falk’s tweet on Alonso, whose future has been in doubt for some time now…

TRUE? The Transfer of Marcos Alonso (31) to @FCBarcelona is at the final stage. Final negotations are planned after the US-Tour — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 24, 2022

Chelsea fans will perhaps have mixed feelings about this, with Alonso proving something of an underrated figure in their recent success, even if he’s far from the best player in the world.

It’s also, on balance, probably a good time to be selling the 31-year-old, who is unlikely to have that much longer left at the very highest level, meaning CFC also won’t have too many more opportunities to cash in on his sale.

Barcelona have had a busy summer and this could be another useful addition to their squad alongside the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Franck Kessie.