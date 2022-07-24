Chelsea star’s transfer talks “at the final stage”

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso reportedly looks closer to sealing a transfer to Barcelona, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Sport Bild journalist has tweeted that talks over Alonso’s move to Barca are now at the final stages, so one imagines it won’t be too long now before the Spain international finally completes a move from Stamford Bridge to the Nou Camp.

See below for Falk’s tweet on Alonso, whose future has been in doubt for some time now…

Chelsea fans will perhaps have mixed feelings about this, with Alonso proving something of an underrated figure in their recent success, even if he’s far from the best player in the world.

EXCLUSIVE Chelsea transfer news straight to your inbox – subscribe!

More Stories / Latest News
“I am far from relaxed” – Tuchel slams Chelsea players with brutal assessment of Arsenal thrashing
Video: Real Madrid & Barcelona players show there’s no such thing as a friendly with clash in pre-season Clasico
Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo impressed by manager of one transfer suitor in particular

It’s also, on balance, probably a good time to be selling the 31-year-old, who is unlikely to have that much longer left at the very highest level, meaning CFC also won’t have too many more opportunities to cash in on his sale.

Barcelona have had a busy summer and this could be another useful addition to their squad alongside the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Franck Kessie.

More Stories Marcos Alonso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.