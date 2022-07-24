Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante could reportedly be close to making a final decision on his future at Stamford Bridge.

The experienced France international has just one year left on his contract with Chelsea, and it could be that the Blues will look to replace him soon.

It seems a final decision is now close, with Kante expected to decide whether or not he’s staying at Chelsea in the next week or so, with Real Betis ace Guido Rodriguez eyed up as a potential replacement in a deal likely to cost around €40million, according to Todo Fichajes.

Chelsea fans will surely be disappointed if Kante leaves after so many years of world class service, but he has had some issues with his fitness in more recent times.

Rodriguez has impressed in La Liga and looks like he could make the step up to playing for one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

It won’t be easy for anyone to replace a Chelsea legend like Kante, but the Argentine looks a decent shout for that role, and is available for a very reasonable price.