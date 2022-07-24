Decision soon: Chelsea star could give green light to exit this week, €40m replacement transfer lined up

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante could reportedly be close to making a final decision on his future at Stamford Bridge.

The experienced France international has just one year left on his contract with Chelsea, and it could be that the Blues will look to replace him soon.

It seems a final decision is now close, with Kante expected to decide whether or not he’s staying at Chelsea in the next week or so, with Real Betis ace Guido Rodriguez eyed up as a potential replacement in a deal likely to cost around €40million, according to Todo Fichajes.

Chelsea fans will surely be disappointed if Kante leaves after so many years of world class service, but he has had some issues with his fitness in more recent times.

N’Golo Kante in action for Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Leeds set to break their transfer record and land ‘fantastic’ signing because of Chelsea deal
Huge blow for Chelsea as Barcelona reach agreement over transfer, deal expected to go through this week
Video: Raphinha scores screamer in heated pre-season El Clasico clash

Rodriguez has impressed in La Liga and looks like he could make the step up to playing for one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

It won’t be easy for anyone to replace a Chelsea legend like Kante, but the Argentine looks a decent shout for that role, and is available for a very reasonable price.

More Stories Guido Rodriguez N'Golo Kante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.