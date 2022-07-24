Club would accept £60m for Chelsea transfer target as another major club join the race

Chelsea are reportedly joined by Juventus in the race to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe.

The France international has long been linked with the Blues, but it now seems Juve could also try to snap him up this summer, with PSG asking for £60million to let him go, according to the Times.

Kimpembe would surely be a fine fit at Stamford Bridge, with Thomas Tuchel still in need of signings in defence after losing Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to FC Barcelona this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined from Napoli, but it still looks like Chelsea are a little short of options in that area of the pitch.

Spending £60m on Kimpembe could be a good use of the club’s money, with the 26-year-old proving a solid performer for PSG down the years.

Tuchel knows the player well from his time as manager in the French capital, so a reunion could be ideal for all involved.