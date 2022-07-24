Chelsea make fresh offer to Inter Milan over Romelu Lukaku loan deal

Chelsea have offered Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on loan for a second season already.

The Belgium international left Chelsea to return to Inter on loan this summer, and it seems talks have already taken place over extending his stay in the San Siro for another year, according to the Telegraph.

This seems a very clear sign that Lukaku has no future at Stamford Bridge, having badly struggled with his form in Thomas Tuchel’s side last season.

Lukaku previously looked an elite centre-forward at Inter, but has also struggled in the past, having failed to ever fulfil his potential in his time at Manchester United between 2017 and 2019.

Chelsea fans probably won’t be too surprised to see that there isn’t a pathway back for Lukaku into their first-team, but some will surely be disappointed.

It’s also a worrying time for CFC as they’re not having the best transfer window, with the club yet to replace some big names who’ve left this summer.

Raheem Sterling looks a useful signing up front, but there’s no direct replacement for Lukaku yet, while more defenders are surely needed after both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left.