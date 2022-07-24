Huge blow for Chelsea as Barcelona reach agreement over transfer, deal expected to go through this week

Chelsea have reportedly been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, as it now looks like Barcelona have agreed a deal for him.

The France international has had a fine career in La Liga, and it could be that he’s set to continue in Spanish football rather than moving to the Premier League.

According to Sport, it now looks like Barcelona have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race for Kounde’s signature, even though the Blues had also agreed a fee for the player.

Chelsea signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli recently, but it seems clear Thomas Tuchel needs more options in defence after losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer.

Kounde could have been another terrific addition, but CFC might now have to look for alternatives in that area of the pitch.

Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe has also been linked with Chelsea by the Times, though Juventus are also mentioned as being among his admirers.

Barcelona, meanwhile, would be making another serious statement this summer if they could bring in Kounde to go alongside their purchases of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.