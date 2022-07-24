Dele Alli could already be axed by Everton after flopping since move from Spurs

Everton could reportedly already be prepared to part ways with flop signing Dele Alli.

The former England international joined Everton from Tottenham in January, but has not had the desired impact at Goodison Park.

It remains to be seen whether or not Alli can revive his once-promising career, but it probably won’t be happening at Everton.

Reports claim Frank Lampard is ready to move Alli on this summer, in a deal that could save the Toffees around £10million.

The 26-year-old moved to Everton in a structured deal worth a potential £40m, though part of that depended on the number of appearances he made for his new club.

Alli has played just 11 times for EFC, so they can avoid paying more for this failed signing if they part ways now.

Still, it remains to be seen who’ll take a gamble on him now after such a dramatic drop-off in his performances levels in the last few years.

It’s a shame to see this happen to such a promising player, who looked an elite wonderkid in his early days at Tottenham.