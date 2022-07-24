‘For less than £20m’ – Journalist now claims Howe wants ‘big, big player’ at Newcastle

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil could be a great signing for Newcastle United this summer.

That’s according to 90min journalist Graeme Bailey, who believes the Magpies could look to sign McNeil after he was relegated with Burnley at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and could cost the club under £20m if they do move for him.

Newcastle have been linked with star signings like such as Moussa Diaby and Lucas Paqueta all summer but both would cost over £50m and with the Tyneside side approaching both signings cautiously, a move for the Burnley winger could be an alternative option.

Speaking to LOADED MAG NUFC about the McNeil rumours, Bailey stated: “McNeil you can probably get for less than £20m… I think that Eddie Howe would like him. He ticks all the boxes.”

McNeil has been at Burnley since joining their youth set-up back in 2014 and the 22-year-old has played 134 for the Clarets since making his debut back in 2018. The winger has shown that he has talent during his time in the Premier League and would certainly be a great addition to Eddie Howe’s squad.