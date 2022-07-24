Juventus could move for Man United striker should another deal fail

Juventus are interested in Manchester United striker Anthony Martial as a potential alternative to Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

Gianluca di Marzio has reported that Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is looking to sign a striker who can rotate with Dusan Vlahovic and the Italian giants are also weighing up the possibility of increasing their £19.5m bid for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino as they look to capture the Brazilian forward as reported TuttoJuve.

Morata spent the last two seasons on loan at Juve, who tried to sign him permanently this summer but have failed in their attempts so far. Should this continue, one of the Premier League forwards above could be an option for the Serie A side.

Whether Martial is willing to accept a backup role at Juventus is unknown but things seem to be going well for the Frenchman at present under the management of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The 26-year-old has started upfront during Man United’s pre-season, in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, and is taking his chance by scoring in three of the Red Devils’ four matches so far. Ronaldo’s future at the club is still uncertain and should the Portuguese star leave this summer, Martial could well be the lead striker for United next season.

This could make Juventus’ pursuit of the Man United forward difficult as Old Trafford doesn’t look like a place Martial wants to be leaving at this moment in time.