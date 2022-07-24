Newcastle now in pole position to sign £30m man who is ‘on par with Neymar’

Newcastle United are reportedly in pole position to win the race for the transfer of Kamaldeen Sulemana this summer.

The Ghana international has impressed in his time in Ligue 1 with Rennes, and the Daily Mail claim contact has been made over the potential £30million deal.

Sulemana is a top attacking player with tremendous flair, and that’s previously seen him compared with PSG superstar Neymar.

Newcastle are known to be in the market for attacking talent this summer, with the likes of Armando Broja and Duvan Zapata linked with the Magpies in recent times.

Sulemana would be another fine option for NUFC if they can agree a deal.

Sven Botman has been the most exciting arrival at St James’ Park this summer, while the club’s wealthy new owners delivered the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier in January.

Sulemana is now Newcastle’s top target after they gave up on trying to sign Jack Harrison.