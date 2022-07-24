Leeds set to break their transfer record and land ‘fantastic’ signing because of Chelsea deal

Leeds United are reportedly set to gain a major breakthrough in the race to sign Club Brugge starlet Charles De Ketelaere.

The exciting young Belgian has been attracting plenty of interest this summer, with AC Milan also strongly linked with him in recent weeks and months.

Leeds have also made a bid for De Ketelaere, and it now seems that they are about to move into pole position for his signature as Milan switch their focus elsewhere.

The Italian giants now seem to be prioritising a move to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, who has been out of favour at Stamford Bridge in recent times.

This could be exciting news for Leeds, even though De Ketelaere himself seemed to initially prefer a move to the San Siro over Elland Road.