Exclusive: Good chance of Jude Bellingham transfer in 2023 as Liverpool show strong interest

There’s a good chance of Jude Bellingham leaving Borussia Dortmund next summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming Liverpool’s interest in the player.

Bellingham is one of the most exciting young players in world football, and Romano expects he’ll have plenty of suitors next summer, with Liverpool and other top clubs from England and Spain expected to be in for him.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside on Substack, Romano discussed the latest Bellingham to Liverpool links, and admitted that the Reds had recently made contact over a potential deal for the 19-year-old.

Still, it seems there’s no chance of Dortmund selling Bellingham this summer, though a move in 2023 could be more likely.

Jude Bellingham to Liverpool next summer?

“Liverpool explored the possibility in mid-June to sign Jude Bellingham. There was not even a negotiation because Borussia Dortmund immediately explained that Jude is not for sale this summer,” Romano writes.

“I think there are good possibilities for his sale in the summer of 2023 but it will depend on the offers. So far the player himself has not yet expressed any preference, it will take time.

“Certainly Liverpool are very interested, but will not be alone in a race that will include top clubs from Spain and England as well.”

