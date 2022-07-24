Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly impressed by the eagerness of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone to work with him.

Ronaldo’s future at Man Utd remains in some doubt, as explained by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, and it could be that we’ll see the former Real Madrid man playing for their inner-city rivals.

According to the Times, Ronaldo is open to the idea of returning to Madrid, with the interest of Simeone seeming key to the 37-year-old at the moment.

Still, one imagines this could be a difficult deal for Atletico to get done due to the finances involved, with the Rojiblancos not enjoying the same kind of resources as the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona.

With Luis Suarez leaving Atletico this summer, one imagines a signing like Ronaldo up front could be useful to give the club more options.

The Times also suggest that Antoine Griezmann could leave the Metropolitano to help fund a move for Ronaldo.