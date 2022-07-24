Exclusive: Manchester United could sign replacement as they expect offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United could consider signing a new right-back this summer, with the club expecting offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils are not currently in negotiations for Barcelona defender Sergino Dest, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack, but the club are expecting offers for Wan-Bissaka.

Crystal Palace have shown an interest in re-signing the 24-year-old, who has struggled since swapping Selhurst Park for Old Trafford three years ago.

No talks are advance for the moment, according to Romano, but this seems like one to keep an eye on, with Man Utd possibly looking to someone like Dest to replace Wan-Bissaka if he does move on.

“More recently, we’ve also seen some speculation involving Manchester United and the USA international, and my understanding is that they could be open to signing a new right-back at some point, but it will depend on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future,” Romano explained.

“At the moment Man United have not opened any talks for Dest. They are expecting offers for Wan-Bissaka – there had been contact with Crystal Palace but so far no official negotiations.”

Wan-Bissaka surely doesn’t offer enough going forward to be considered a long-term option for United, with Diogo Dalot looking the superior option at the moment.

Erik ten Hag will surely be aware that someone like Dest could be an upgrade, however, having worked with the USA international during his time at Ajax.

Dest hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Barca, but it would be interesting to see if he could revive his career in the Premier League.