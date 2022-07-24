Exclusive: Jorge Mendes still working on getting Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United

The agent of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is continuing to work on getting his client a transfer away from Old Trafford this summer.

The Portugal international has been absent from Man Utd’s pre-season tour so far, and it’s not yet clear what the future holds for him ahead of the new season.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside on Substack, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has held talks with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

So far, however, not much has changed in the last few weeks, with Erik ten Hag yet to speak to the player, and with the club none the wiser about when he might return.

Romano adds that the recent transfer rumours linking Ronaldo with a return to former club Sporting Lisbon are fake news.

“There is nothing going on with Sporting Lisbon – this story was a fake news. The situation has remained essentially the same for the last 20 days: Cristiano wants to leave, Erik ten Hag waits to have a conversation with him to try to change his mind,” Romano writes.

“Manchester United are waiting for answers from Cristiano to understand when he can return to training, but Jorge Mendes keeps working on solutions: Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been approached but there are no evolutions yet.”