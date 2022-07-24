Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City attacking midfielder Harvey Barnes this summer but he will cost a whopping £50million.

The Magpies have spent big under their new owners, bringing in Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes back in January, followed by the exciting signing of Sven Botman this summer.

Now Barnes is on their agenda, according to a report from the Sun, but it seems Leicester will demand as much as £50m for the highly-rated young England international.

Newcastle fans will surely be hoping their club can come up with the money for this top young talent, with Barnes surely capable of being a key player at St James’ Park for many years to come.

Leicester have often sold star names in recent years, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell poached by bigger clubs.

Barnes could be the next, but the Foxes seem determined to put buyers off with this high asking price, so it’s worth keeping an eye on how Newcastle respond.