Real Madrid and Barcelona players had a big clash on the pitch in their pre-season friendly last night.

This just shows there’s no such thing as a friendly when it comes to El Clasico, with these two fierce rivals still giving everything in this feisty fixture…

AMO A GAVI Y COMO DEFIENDE A CUALQUIERA pic.twitter.com/QZxbP8m4Pu — Siempre Cules (@Sempre_Cules) July 24, 2022

A goal from Raphinha gave Barca a 1-0 win in this game, with Xavi’s side looking like they’ve made serious strides since last season.

A host of big-name signings have come in, and they managed to get the better of the European Champions in this game.