Video: Real Madrid & Barcelona players show there’s no such thing as a friendly with clash in pre-season Clasico

FC Barcelona
Real Madrid and Barcelona players had a big clash on the pitch in their pre-season friendly last night.

This just shows there’s no such thing as a friendly when it comes to El Clasico, with these two fierce rivals still giving everything in this feisty fixture…

A goal from Raphinha gave Barca a 1-0 win in this game, with Xavi’s side looking like they’ve made serious strides since last season.

A host of big-name signings have come in, and they managed to get the better of the European Champions in this game.

