Bayern Munich love Harry Kane as Spurs boss Antonio Conte rattled by transfer talk

Bayern Munich are huge fans of Tottenham striker Harry Kane as they view him as the perfect potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern have already signed Sadio Mane this summer, but it’s undoubtedly going to be difficult for them to replace Lewandowski after his move to Barcelona.

Kane is one of the best strikers in world football and could be the ideal candidate for the Bundesliga giants, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that there is strong interest there.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack, Romano explains that Spurs currently have no plans to sell Kane, but explains just how highly regarded the England international is by Bayern.

Tottenham also plan talks over a new contract for Kane, who is supposedly happy with life at the club under Antonio Conte.

“A lot has been said about Harry Kane and Bayern Munich, and it’s certainly true that Bayern are in love with Harry Kane. Julian Nagelsmann and the board consider him one of the few strikers ready to guarantee as many goals as Robert Lewandowski,” Romano writes.

“However, this is not even a topic or a negotiation right now. Tottenham will not be negotiating for Kane this summer and there has never been any chance. Harry is untouchable and will play for Tottenham. The club’s idea is to negotiate a new contract in the coming months.”

He added: “Tottenham look like a completely different club now thanks to Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici; the work of both is also helping Kane who is 100% happy with the Spurs project.”

Still, it seems Conte was slightly rattled by Nagelsmann’s comments about Kane.

Conte on Nagelsmann’s comment about Harry Kane: “I’d never speak about players of other teams. I don't know why Nagelsmann did that – I think it’s maybe bit disrespectful” ??? #THFC “The situation is very clear for Harry here at Tottenham: Kane’s important part of our project”. pic.twitter.com/RHc8aEU1dY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2022

See the tweet above as Romano quotes Conte as slamming the comments as disrespectful.

It’s surely vital for Tottenham to keep Kane for as long as possible, with the 28-year-old continuing to perform at an exceptionally high level and contributing a great deal of both goals and assists up front for Spurs.