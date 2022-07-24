Video: Erling Haaland scores first Man City goal after Jack Grealish link-up

80,000 people filled Lambeau Field in Green Bay to witness Manchester City play Bayern Munich and the American crowd were the first to see Erling Haaland score a goal for his new club.

The two European giants went head to head as part of their United States tour and many had their eyes on the two clubs’ new stars, such as Erling Haaland and Sadio Mane.

It was the former, however, that scored the only goal of the contest. The City striker gave a glimpse of what is to come this season when the 22-year-old latched onto a pass across the box from Jack Grealish and the smile on his face said all that was needed to know about how the Norwegian was feeling.