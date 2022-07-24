Video: Gabriel Jesus chips Mendy as impressive pre-season continues against Chelsea

Arsenal ran out 4-0 winners over Premier League rivals Chelsea last night in Orlando and Gabriel Jesus was once again on the scoresheet.

The Brazilian has settled in tremendously so far for the Gunners since his move from Manchester City, scoring four goals in four games, and looks exactly like the player Mikel Arteta was hoping to see lead his line this season.

Jesus opened the scoring for Arsenal in last night’s match, with the goal coming after the 25-year-old went one on one with Edouard Mendy. The Brazilian then audaciously chipped the Chelsea keeper sending Arsenal fans into a frenzy.

