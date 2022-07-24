Video: Gareth Bale scores incredible first goal in MLS

Los Angeles FC were 2-0 winners over Sporting Kansas City last night and the match saw Gareth Bale score his first goal for the LA club after his free transfer move this summer. 

Bale joined the MLS side this summer following his departure from Real Madrid after nine trophy-laden seasons. The five-time Champions League winner’s arrival in the United States was met with a lot of fanfare and last night was one of many that will see the 33-year-old on the scoresheet.

The goal came in the 83rd minute after Bale made a lung-bursting run to follow up an outside-of-the-boot pass, the Wales star then cut onto his favourite left foot before finishing wonderfully to the keeper’s left to make it 2-0.

