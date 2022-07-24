Video: Raphinha scores screamer in heated pre-season El Clasico clash

Barcelona and Real Madrid participated in a pre-season El Clasico clash in Las Vegas last night with the heated battle ending 1-0 to Xavi’s side. 

The world’s biggest match always grabs attention around the world and despite it being a friendly match, the two sides still got involved in a heated exchange but the other taking point was the game’s only goal from Raphinha.

Barcelona’s new signing picked the ball up just outside of the box after a poor cross-field ball landed at his feet. The winger then proceeded to do what he done many times with Leeds and hit a rocket into the Real Madrid net.

