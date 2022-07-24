Chief confirms £40m star has agreed to join West Ham

Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed that star player Gianluca Scamacca is set for a transfer to West Ham.

The Italy international impressed in Serie A last season, leading to transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

It now seems, however, that West Ham are in pole position to win the race for Scamacca’s signature.

“There’s an agreement with West Ham,” Carnevali told Corriere dello Sport– as also reported by Hammers site KUMB.

“I’m sure he will do great things.

“He’s a huge talent and a very good guy.”

West Ham fans will surely be delighted by this update as their club finally closes in on a top striker.