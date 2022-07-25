Liverpool’s CEO exploring naming rights for expanded Anfield Rd stand

Liverpool’s Anfield is currently undergoing renovations as the Anfield Road end of the stadium is being increased in capacity.

The work on the section of Anfield is set to be completed before the start of the 2023/24 campaign and it will boost the capacity of L4 up to 61,000 – an extra 7,000 seats from its current layout.

This project will help the Reds to increase revenue but also allow more fans into the stadium, which will help Liverpool deal with the demand for tickets at present.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo recently, Liverpool’s commercial director Ben Latty said about the upgraded stand:

“We’ve got a big project ourselves going on, which is the Anfield Road end and that’s an important project for us as a club.

“The way we run our club is sustainable, so for us to increase the capacity it gives the opportunity for people to come and see us meaning more tickets and more hospitality.”

Speaking to The Athletic, Liverpool’s CEO Billy Hogan has revealed the club’s potential plans for the stand, admitting that the Reds are considering selling naming rights for the Anfield Road stand after its redevelopment.

This would bring in additional income to the club but whether it is a thing the fans would accept will have to be seen. The club are clearly trying to capitalise on the opportunity that is presenting itself but will likely consult fans before any major decision is made.