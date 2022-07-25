Ben Davies signs new contract at Tottenham until 2025

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has agreed a one-year contract extension with the club which keeps him in London until 2025. 

Davies arrived at the club from Swansea in 2014 and the left-back has enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance under Antonio Conte on the left of Spurs’ back three.

Last season, the Wales international started 34 of the 36 matches post the Italian coach’s arrival, including 26 of 27 in the Premier League, cementing his place in the Tottenham first 11.

Davies will face competition this term from Clement Lenglet, who has joined Spurs on loan for the season from Barcelona and being a proper left-sided centre-back it will be interesting to see who Conte will give the nod to from the off.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool’s CEO exploring naming rights for expanded Anfield Rd stand
Erik ten Hag dropped Manchester United star for being late
Arsenal chief Edu provides update on Bukayo Saka contract talks

Davies will now look to kick on further under Conte’s leadership and contribute to what could be an exciting year for the London club. Tottenham have recruited six signings so far this summer, bringing in: Richarlison, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster.

These should add more quality to a Tottenham team that finished the season strongly last time out and the big question being asked is, can Conte end the club’s trophy drought?

More Stories Ben Davies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.