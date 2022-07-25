Tottenham are in talks with Preston North End over a deal to loan out striker Troy Parrott.

The 20-year-old has been in and amongst Spurs’ pre-season preparations but the club seems to feel that another loan move could benefit the Irish international.

Parrott has been with Tottenham since joining their youth setup in 2017 but has been sent on loan to Millwall, Ipswich and MK Dons in the time passed since.

Parrott flourished during a loan spell at MK Dons last term, scoring eight goals and assisting a further seven in 41 League One appearances.

According to the Daily Mail, Preston are leading the race for Parrott but faces competition from Middlesbrough, Sunderland and QPR, who are also showing interest in the 20-year-old.

This will be the striker’s second stint in the Championship after spending the first half of the 2020-21 campaign at Millwall – a spell where the Irishman failed to score any goals.

Nevertheless, the striker has improved since then and whatever club he joins it will benefit his development. At just 20, there is still plenty of time for the youngster to make his mark at Spurs but it looks like he won’t be at the club for the upcoming season.