Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Morgan Gibbs-White could be attracted to Crystal Palace due to the direction the London club are heading in.

The Eagles enjoyed a brilliant campaign last time out in Patrick Vieira’s first season as manager and are looking to build on that further throughout the upcoming season.

Crystal Palace are in the market for a midfielder following the return of Conor Gallagher to Chelsea and Gibbs-White could be an option for Vieira – as the 22-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with his boyhood club – with his current contract expiring in 2024.

The in-demand star is believed to be on the radar of several Premier League clubs following a successful season-long loan spell with Sheffield United last season and is wanted by both Everton and Nottingham Forest, as well as Crystal Palace.

Sky Sports have reported that Everton have already seen an opening offer worth £25 million rejected by Wolves for the midfielder, with the Midlands outfit expected to hold out for around £30m.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Crystal Palace are now a club going places and that that could play a part in Gibbs-White’s thinking when he decides where to ply his trade next term.

Speaking about Gibbs-White’s potential move to Palace, he stated to GiveMeSport: “It does seem to be a club going places, Palace. A young vibrant side now under Vieira as well.

“So, I’m sure that will play a part in players’ thinking if they were to move to Palace. But it’s going to be a big battle, I think, for Gibbs-White if he does end up leaving Wolves this summer.”