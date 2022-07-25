Arsenal director Edu has spoken honestly about the club’s pursuit of Raphinha this summer before he ended up sealing a transfer to Barcelona.

The former Leeds United star could have been an ideal signing for the Gunners, but Edu says he spoke to his agent Deco and it was clear that the Brazil international always had his heart set on a move to the Nou Camp.

See below as Edu admits Arsenal asked to be kept in the loop in case the deal didn’t work out, but it seems he always knew that the player’s preference was Barca, and things didn’t get much more advanced than that…

Edu says that Raphinha always made his intentions clear that he wanted to move to Barcelona ? pic.twitter.com/r4UqjnoRVz — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 25, 2022

Raphinha impressed in his time in the Premier League and has also made a bright start for Barcelona in pre-season.

Arsenal surely now need to look for alternatives in attack, with an upgrade on the struggling Nicolas Pepe badly needed.