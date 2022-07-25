Arsenal misfit drops major hint over his future on Instagram

Nicolas Pepe’s time at Arsenal has not gone to plan since his major money move back in the summer of 2019.

The Gunners paid Lille £72m for the Ivory Coast winger, as reported by Sky Sports, who signed a five-year deal with the London club at the time. That fee is a club record for Arsenal and it is fair to say that they expected a lot more for the money paid for the forward.

The 27-year-old’s time at the Emirates has been marred by inconsistency despite a few glimpses of promise here and there. Pepe has played 112 games for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and assisting a further 21. The reality is there are not many clubs interested in the winger at present and as a result, the player has taken to Instagram to state his intentions for the upcoming season.

Pepe stated in his post: “I worked hard during the summer. Change lot of things.

“I’m focused and determined with Arsenal and my teammates.”

The winger seems to state that he is ready to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place ahead of the new season but it will be hard to see him breaking into Mikel Arteta’s first 11.

The Ivory Coast star struggled for a first-team role last season with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe among those ahead of him in the pecking order.

Arsenal have further strengthened in attacking positions this summer with Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira arriving at the club from Manchester City and Porto, which makes the 27-year-old’s route into the team very difficult. However, Pepe is in control of his own destiny and it is up to him to raise his level. Should he reach that, it is unknown what could happen?