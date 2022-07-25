Arsenal could reportedly be making progress on offloading goalkeeper Bernd Leno this summer, with the club now thought to be ready to accept a lower bid from Fulham.

The Gunners signed Aaron Ramsdale last summer, and he’s become the established first choice at the Emirates Stadium since then, with Leno’s future now looking in doubt for some time.

According to the latest from the Evening Standard, it seems that Arsenal could now pave the way for Leno’s move to Fulham to speed up a bit after things had stalled.

The report states that Arsenal now seem set to lower their asking price from £10million to £8m, which looks like it could be good business for all involved.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides major Arsenal transfer update

Arsenal would still make a decent fee from a backup player, while Fulham can bring in an experienced player to come in as first choice without spending a fortune.

Leno initially impressed at the Emirates Stadium before a slight dip in form saw Ramsdale move ahead of him in the pecking order, and it’s now surely time for the German shot-stopper to try reviving his career elsewhere.