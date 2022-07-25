“Really good footballer” – Reporter lifts the lid on Arsenal transfer interest in 23-year-old

Arsenal do reportedly seem to be one of the many top clubs interested in PSV winger Cody Gakpo this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

There has been some speculation linking the highly-rated young Dutchman with the Gunners recently, with Terry Flewers also citing Rik Elfrink in his tweet below, which links to his interview with Jones.

Jones describes Gakpo as a “really good footballer” who has impressed scouts at a number of top clubs, and he believes there could be something to the links with Arsenal.

The reporter notes that the Gunners seemed ready to pay big money for Raphinha this summer before Barcelona won the race for his signature, so there could be some money set aside for a similar signing like Gakpo.

Arsenal's interest in Gakpo is concrete. PSV will try to keep him for 1 more year. Arsenal will need to pay more than €40m – @RikElfrink Discussing LIVE with @DeanJonesSoccer ? – https://t.co/eyrHlaDPzJ pic.twitter.com/5QQ0gJB9yi — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) July 25, 2022

MORE: Positive update on Arsenal star’s contract talks

The Netherlands international has shone at PSV and won’t come cheap, according to Jones, but Arsenal fans will surely be hopeful, with Jones concluding that he doesn’t think Arsenal are done yet in this transfer window.

Big names like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have moved to the Emirates Stadium, while Fabio Vieira looks another promising talent who’s joined.