Arsenal chief Edu provides update on Bukayo Saka contract talks

Arsenal director Edu has provided a positive update on contract talks with star player Bukayo Saka.

The England international has been a joy to watch for the Gunners in the last few years, rising up through the club’s academy to become one of the most important members of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Saka’s current contract ends in 2024, and Arsenal fans will no doubt be anxious about his future as talks continue, but it sounds like Edu is relaxed about the situation.

Speaking to The Athletic about a range of topics, Edu touched on Saka’s contract talks, with quotes that will surely be reassuring to Gooners.

He said: “Good, very good. Everybody is happy.

“It’s normal. We’re going to sit and put all the expectations in the right place. Our expectations and his, his family and his agent’s expectations, and put everything together.

“The main thing is how he feels, how he feels comfortable with us. He’s happy, we’re happy, so it’s just: sit down and find a solution.”

Arsenal have had a strong summer in the transfer window, bringing in the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, but getting Saka to commit his future to the club would perhaps be their best piece of business of all.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Saka had interest from top English clubs, but that he’s happy at Arsenal.