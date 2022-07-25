“He looked at me and said: ‘You’re right.'” – Edu reveals precisely how he persuaded Gabriel Jesus to join Arsenal

Arsenal director Edu has spoken about the transfer deal for Gabriel Jesus this summer, revealing how he persuaded the Brazil international to join from Manchester City.

It seems clear Edu has a strong strategy in place for Arsenal in the transfer market, with Jesus looking an impressive signing, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira also joined the Gunners this summer to give them a much-improved squad since the disappointment of last season.

Edu is key to Arsenal’s signings, and it seems one of his strengths is that he knows how to talk to people and win them round.

The Brazilian managed to persuade Jesus to join AFC even though the club don’t have Champions League football in the 2022/23 season, and it seems he struck a chord with the player by telling him he didn’t see the best of him at the Etihad Stadium due to his lack of regular playing time.

“I worked with Gabriel as well from the national team. I know him, I know his family, I know everyone and that’s why I decided to go there to talk to the family,” Edu told The Athletic.

“I said to him one thing, which his agent said was really nice. I said: ‘Gabriel, I’m here to try to sign you, but not the Gabriel from this season, I want the Gabriel from the other seasons because this season you’ve not played the way I know you. You’ve lost your shine. When I see you this season, I’m not seeing you as before because I know you very well. I want the Gabriel from last season because again you have to be Gabriel’.

“He looked at me and said: ‘You’re right’.”

