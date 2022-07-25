Chelsea and Tottenham have both been in touch about signing Newcastle star

Chelsea and Tottenham have reportedly both been in contact with Newcastle United about a potential transfer deal for Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

However, these two clubs were quoted an asking price of £40million for the French attacker, and it seems that has made teams think twice about trying to get a deal done.

Saint-Maximin has impressed in his time in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen if he has the consistency to make it at the very highest level.

Chelsea could certainly do with strengthening up front this summer after the departure of Romelu Lukaku and the struggles of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Spurs, meanwhile, have strengthened well with the signing of Richarlison in this transfer window, so probably no longer need Saint-Maximin due to the presence of the likes of Son Heung-min, Ivan Perisic and Lucas Moura.