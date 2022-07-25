Chelsea trying to hijack major transfer with surprise swap deal offer

Chelsea are reportedly trying to hijack Paris Saint-Germain’s move for RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele by offering Timo Werner back to his old club as part of the deal.

Mukiele is an impressive talent who had looked to be closing in on a move to PSG, but journalist Santi Aouna has tweeted that Chelsea are now trying to win the race for the 24-year-old’s signature instead.

See the tweet below for details, with a surprise return for Chelsea misfit Werner to Leipzig possibly also on the cards if the Blues are successful in getting in ahead of PSG for this transfer deal…

?Info: Chelsea are trying to hijack Mukiele?? deal ! After full verbal agreement with PSG, Chelsea jumped into it before it was signed. ? Chelsea wants to include Werner?? in the deal. ? PSG still confident. ? PSG would like Mukiele ?? to be part of the group on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/WSEVDNLQ0B — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) July 25, 2022

Mukiele has shone in the Bundesliga, looking like a fine option at either centre-back or right-back, so there’s surely a role for him in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

It’s not been the easiest summer for Chelsea so far, so it could be worth trying to sign Mukiele as an alternative to Jules Kounde, with Fabrizio Romano providing an update on this complicated saga in his column for CaughtOffside earlier today.