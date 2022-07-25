Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea are “tired of waiting” for star who’s now closer to Barcelona transfer

Barcelona now reportedly look the favourites to win the race for the transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde ahead of Chelsea.

That’s according to a major update from Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter account, with Chelsea seeming to get fed up of waiting for this deal to materialise.

See below as Romano suggests the Blues could now be ready to explore alternatives, which follows the Italian reporter claiming in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this morning that Paris Saint-Germain ace Presnel Kimpembe could be one possible Plan B option for the west London giants, though there are issues with that deal as well.

Kounde is one of Europe’s top defenders, and there’s no doubt he could have been perfect to help Thomas Tuchel replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Christensen also left to join Barca, who could now be set to add another big name to their squad after deals for Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in this big spending transfer window.

Kimpembe would be another solid option for CFC, but the club’s fans will surely be becoming increasingly concerned by the lack of activity by now.

It’s not been an easy transfer window under Chelsea’s new owners, with Todd Boehly dealing with negotiations instead of a more experienced sporting director.

