Chelsea have suddenly realised a concern over Jules Kounde after trying to sign him for over a year

Chelsea have reportedly identified one concern with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as the deal looks like falling apart.

Barcelona are now increasingly confident of winning the race for the France international, according to the Guardian, and their report suggests Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is not that sold on the player anyway.

Their report states that Tuchel is unsure if Kounde is tall enough to succeed in the Premier League – something you think they might have noticed before now, considering they also tried to sign him last year, according to Sky Sports.

Overall, we’re not buying this excuse, with Kounde firmly establishing himself as one of the finest defenders in Europe in recent times.

Chelsea could have done with signing an elite centre-back like this after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, so they surely would have taken him even if he’s not the tallest.

This sounds like the Blues are just keen to play down their interest now that the player is heading to Barcelona instead.

As Fabrizio Romano revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this morning, Chelsea are now considering Presnel Kimpembe as an alternative to Kounde.