Exclusive: Update on crazy Chelsea transfer saga and possible €65m alternative

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the crazy Jules Kounde transfer saga as it remains unclear whether the Sevilla defender will be on his way to Chelsea or Barcelona.

The France international is also not Chelsea’s only target in defence, with Romano mentioning the Blues’ interest in Paris Saint-Germain centre-back as a possible alternative in that position, though he won’t come cheap.

Kounde has been linked with Chelsea for much of the summer, and Romano says the west London giants have been awaiting a green light for the deal, which has not yet come.

This looks to have opened the door to Barca to hijack the deal, with the 23-year-old holding talks with both clubs.

Romano admits the situation is hard to predict, saying: “The situation of Jules Kounde is another incredible saga of this crazy summer. As with Raphinha, it’s hard to predict how this one is going to end.

“Chelsea have made a £55m bid to Sevilla and have been expecting the La Liga club to accept the offer and approve the move. Chelsea have also been expecting the player’s green light after offering him a five-year contract of €9m gross per season since last Thursday, but it hasn’t arrived yet.

“Meanwhile, Barcelona have reached an agreement on personal terms (Kounde has negotiated with both clubs) and the official offer to Sevilla will soon arrive. Up to now, it’s looked like Barca wouldn’t pay as much as Chelsea, but if that changes then we could see the Catalan giants move into pole position.

“If it doesn’t work out, Chelsea have alternatives they could turn to. The Blues have certainly wanted Presnel Kimpembe for some time, but Paris Saint-Germain are asking for a €65m fee.

“Thomas Tuchel certainly wants at least one new centre-back and it could be two if Levi Colwill leaves the club.”