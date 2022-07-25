Chelsea identify three potential alternatives to Jules Kounde transfer

Chelsea could reportedly face missing out on the transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, with Barcelona working on hijacking the deal.

The France international has been a rock solid performer in La Liga, and it could be that he’ll opt to stay in Spain instead of moving to the Premier League.

With that in mind, Chelsea are looking at alternatives to Kounde, with Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar one of the options who could be targeted, along with Josep Gvardiol and Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe, according to the Evening Standard.

Fabrizio Romano also exclusively revealed in his CaughtOffside column that PSG star Kimpembe is being considered by Chelsea, with the Kounde deal looking complicated.

Having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, it’s surely vital for Chelsea to strengthen with replacements at the back.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined from Napoli, but Thomas Tuchel could do with one or two more new additions coming in.

Kounde is a world class talent, but Kimpembe, Gvardiol or Skriniar would also surely do a good job.