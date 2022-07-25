Club Brugge would be willing to accept Leeds United’s offer for Belgian star Charles De Ketelaere if the player wanted to move to the Premier League club.

That’s according to journalist Alexandre Braeckman, who told Joe Wainman: ‘Leeds just talked to him and his representatives, and the representatives said, you know, we have Milan now, so sorry, but we’re not interested,

‘And that’s important, but at the same time, there must have been something that they felt that it was still possible and they submitted this bid for 37 million… And Milan are still struggling to match this bid.

“That’s not the intention of Brugge, they didn’t expect Milan to be matching this bid within the same time. They said okay if Leeds are ready to put this kind of money, you have to be too. So it’s frozen, the bid of Leeds is frozen, Brugge, if they could, they would accept it, right now.’

Leeds bid for De Ketelaere two weeks ago reported Fabrizio Romano, which is said to be more than €35m with add-ons. After completing that step, Jesse Marsch is now left waiting as the Belgian youngster has given Milan priority over the Premier League club to complete a move for him.

According to La Repubblica (via MilanNews), Milan have presented a new offer to the Belgian champions worth €30m as a fixed amount with €5m in potential bonuses plus a percentage of the proceeds from a possible resale. The initial amount is still less than what Leeds are offering but it is a bid that could possibly be accepted and put an end to the race.