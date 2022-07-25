West Ham United have got their man in Gianluca Scamacca as everything is signed and their hunt for a striker is set to end.

It was reported earlier today by Sky Sports that West Ham had agreed personal terms with Scamacca but now everything seems to be concluded and heading towards an official announcement.

The Italian striker will be in London today ahead of a medical on Tuesday as the 23-year-old is set to begin a new chapter of his career in England. The Hammers will pay a fixed €36m fee plus €6m add-ons and a 10% sell-on clause to Sassuolo for the striker reports Fabrizio Romano.

Gianluca Scamacca to West Ham, here we go! Full agreement finally signed between clubs and also on player side, Italian striker will be in London today. ????? #WHUFC Medical scheduled on Tuesday. €36m fixed fee plus €6m add-ons and 10% sell-on clause to Sassuolo. Completed. pic.twitter.com/z5ZukGoV10 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

West Ham have been after a striker all summer as they were left short during the last campaign with David Moyes only relying on Michail Antonio. Scamacca is coming off the best season of his career, scoring 16 goals across 35 Serie A appearances and could take the Hammers another step further after last season’s achievements.

Earlier in the month, GOAL reported that PSG were close to agreeing a fee with Sassuolo for the striker, but the move never materialised as the Paris club signed Hugo Ekitike instead.

Arsenal were the other club seriously interested in signing Scamacca this summer. According to super-agent Roberto De Fanti, Arsenal made a bid of £25m to Sassuolo for the Italian striker, which was rejected by the club. The agent states that the Premier League side were told to double that figure in their next offer but that never came from the Gunners as they pursued other targets.

This is a huge coup for West Ham and it will be very interesting to see how the Italian performs in the Premier League.