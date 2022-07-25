Man United inform striker he is staying despite interest from Italy

Manchester United have informed Anthony Martial that he won’t be sold this summer despite interest in the Frenchman from Juventus. 

Gianluca di Marzio reported that Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is looking to sign a striker who can rotate with Dusan Vlahovic during the current window and that one option the Serie A giants are interested in is Man United striker Anthony Martial as a potential alternative to Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

However, Man United have already told Martial that he won’t be sold, particularly with Cristiano Ronaldo’s uncertain future, reports the Mirror.

Man United have told Martial he is staying
It was unlikely that Martial was going to accept a backup role at Juventus anyway, considering things seem to be going well for the Frenchman at present under the management of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The 26-year-old has started upfront during Man United’s pre-season, in the absence of Ronaldo, and is taking his chance by scoring in three of the Red Devils’ four matches so far. Ronaldo’s future at the club is still uncertain and should the Portuguese star leave this summer, Martial could well be the lead striker for United next season.

