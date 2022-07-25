The one word Erik ten Hag repeatedly belts out at Man United players in training

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag can reportedly be heard shouting “react!” repeatedly in training sessions.

This is according to an intriguing report by Sky Sports, who go into the Dutch tactician’s start as Red Devils boss since his move from Ajax this summer.

Sky state that Ten Hag often uses this word as part of his efforts to improve his players’ decision-making, hoping to make them smarter without the ball.

The piece adds that Ten Hag’s initial assessment of the Man Utd squad was that he was lacking technically astute players who weren’t ideally suited to his style of play.

Pre-season seems to have gone well for United, however, with Ten Hag getting some good results and performances out of the team.

It seems the former Ajax boss drills this one word “react” into most of his training sessions, according to the report, as he looks to sharpen their skills and turn them into more of a unit.

This all sounds highly promising from a United point of view, but it won’t be until the competitive football gets going that we’ll really know for sure if it’s working.