Gary Neville says Manchester United transfer target “should consider legal action” against Barcelona

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has advised Frenkie de Jong to consider taking legal action against Barcelona for the way they’re treating him this summer.

The Netherlands international has been repeatedly linked with Man Utd for most of this transfer window, with a deal yet to materialise.

Sky Sports have provided an update of sorts on Man Utd’s interest in De Jong, with not much progress being made on the club’s target for the time being.

Neville’s tweet doesn’t relate to a transfer to Old Trafford in particular, but he believes the former Ajax midfielder could have a case against Barca for the way they’re trying to force him into a pay cut…

MORE: Exclusive transfer news straight to your inbox – subscribe here!

More Stories / Latest News
Full agreement signed as West Ham get their man ahead of PSG and Arsenal
Chelsea have suddenly realised a concern over Jules Kounde after trying to sign him for over a year
Journalist says to keep an eye on major Tottenham transfer deal late on this summer

Barcelona have just blown a lot of money on the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in a busy summer, so it seems a bit rich of them to expect De Jong to help finance that by reducing his wages.

The Dutchman has not exactly done anything to deserve a pay cut after always being a fine performer for the Catalan giants, so Neville has a point.

More Stories Frenkie de Jong Gary Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.