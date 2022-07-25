Manchester United legend Gary Neville has advised Frenkie de Jong to consider taking legal action against Barcelona for the way they’re treating him this summer.

The Netherlands international has been repeatedly linked with Man Utd for most of this transfer window, with a deal yet to materialise.

Sky Sports have provided an update of sorts on Man Utd’s interest in De Jong, with not much progress being made on the club’s target for the time being.

Neville’s tweet doesn’t relate to a transfer to Old Trafford in particular, but he believes the former Ajax midfielder could have a case against Barca for the way they’re trying to force him into a pay cut…

De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him!A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 25, 2022

Barcelona have just blown a lot of money on the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in a busy summer, so it seems a bit rich of them to expect De Jong to help finance that by reducing his wages.

The Dutchman has not exactly done anything to deserve a pay cut after always being a fine performer for the Catalan giants, so Neville has a point.