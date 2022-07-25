One Man United player’s improvement under Ten Hag is impressing the club’s coaching staff

The improvement of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has not gone unnoticed by the club’s coaching staff this summer.

It looks like Martial is back to his best in a Man Utd shirt again after a strong pre-season, despite struggling for the Red Devils last season, as well as during a loan spell at Sevilla.

Still, it seems Martial is now enjoying his football again, with Sky Sports noting that he’s improved his work rate this pre-season, with the impact of new manager Erik ten Hag perhaps having the desired effect.

Ten Hag was known for being demanding of his players in a successful stint in charge of Ajax, and it’s promising that someone like Martial seems to be buying into the Dutchman’s ideas.

United fans will hope this season can be a fresh start for the club after such a difficult few years, with Ten Hag perhaps the most promising managerial appointment they’ve made in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Still, there were also false dawns with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so it remains to be seen how this pans out once the competitive football gets started.

