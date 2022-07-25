Erik ten Hag dropped Manchester United star for being late

Erik ten Hag is showing he means business at Manchester United, stamping down his authority on this Red Devils squad by bringing more discipline.

The Dutch tactician recently took over as Man Utd manager after impressing at Ajax, and it seems he’s already made quite an impression at Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, Ten Hag took action against a player who twice turned up late for a team meeting, dropping him in a game he’d planned to use him in.

This shows Ten Hag is serious about players showing the right attitude, and the report states that the player in question has got the message.

United fans will hope this can lead to improved results and performances on the pitch after such a disappointing campaign last season.

MUFC finished sixth in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked midway through the season, and interim manager Ralf Rangnick not faring much better.

Ten Hag could be the breath of fresh air the club needs, or will he just be the latest manager to flop in Manchester?

