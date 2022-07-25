Report provides update on two top Manchester United transfer targets

Manchester United remain keen on Frenkie de Jong and Antony in this summer’s transfer window, but it doesn’t sound like there’s been a huge amount of progress on either deal.

According to Sky Sports, an issue with Antony is Ajax’s asking price for the Brazilian winger, while there’s also the fact that the Eredivisie giants have already sold Lisandro Martinez to Man Utd in this transfer window, as well as losing manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils could do with bringing in a top attacking player like Antony, though Ten Hag may also be encouraged by the strong pre-season of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho.

The report provides an update on De Jong as well, with the Netherlands international still United’s preferred target in midfield.

It remains to be seen, however, if an agreement can be reached with FC Barcelona, and it could be that MUFC will soon be ready to explore alternatives.

United fans will hope for further signings soon because it still looks like the club are a bit short in some key areas, even if there are signs of improvement under Ten Hag.